North Omaha houses built and placed in a flash

3 new homes, already built by Heritage Homes, are dopping down in North Omaha

The developer is looking to make the homes more affordable for younger neighbors looking for a house

2 more homes are set to be installed on Willis Ave. in September

Speedy and affordable homes come to North Omaha

Three new affordable modular homes have been placed on foundations in North Omaha, marking a significant step in addressing housing needs in the area.

The two-bedroom, two-bathroom homes were manufactured in a controlled environment by Heritage Homes before being transported to their permanent locations.

"But with this strategy, we will only disrupt the neighborhood for 5 months, 4 or 5 months. And we walk away and we have 3 infill houses done," Betty Deepe, the developer behind the project, said.

Deepe partnered with Spark CDI and Omaha Land Bank to keep costs down, with the homes starting at $240,000.

The project, which began in April, involves simply placing the pre-built structures onto prepared foundations.

"I think 50 years of people walking out, neighbors walking out, neighbors walking out and going 'hmm…I wonder if anyone's going to move in.' And every day for 50 years, nope. Not today. But tomorrow, neighbors are going to walk out and say 'hmm…I wonder when the neighbors are moving in,'" Deepe said.

Several neighbors gathered to watch the construction process as the homes were put in place.

Heritage Homes plans to place the next two modular homes sometime in September.

When asked about expanding to other parts of the city, Deepe was clear about her commitment: "Nope. North O is my neighborhood. I'm working on my neighborhood."

