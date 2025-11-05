North Omaha laundromat offers free drying to support neighbors

Free Drying Tuesdays at Eva’s Laundromat help neighbors offset rising living costs, offering a practical way to save a few dollars that can go toward groceries, gas, or other essentials.

Owner Catalina Sanchez says clean clothes are a basic need tied to confidence, dignity, and hygiene — and hopes the laundromat becomes a supportive, welcoming place for the community to gather.

New partnership with Heartland Hope Newspaper provides free dry coupons for any day of the week, ensuring support reaches neighbors who can’t make it in on Tuesdays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Every Tuesday in North Omaha, the dryers inside Eva’s Laundromat spin for free — offering more than warm clothes. For many, it’s a small but meaningful way to stretch a family budget during a time when every dollar matters.

Brenda Nichols does her laundry here. She says even a little savings can make a difference.

“It’s hard so anything… one load, three load… anything helps… because it’s any dollar saved,” she shared.

Located at 30th Street and Sprague, Eva’s Laundromat has been open for only four months. Owner Catalina Sanchez says she started the business to serve the neighborhood — and quickly realized how much the cost of laundry affects people’s daily lives.

Sanchez spoke with me with the help of a translator.

“Having clean clothes makes me feel great— so I always want people to experience the same thing,” she said.

That belief is why Tuesdays are free dry days. People can wash their clothes — and then dry them at no cost.

Sanchez says clean clothes aren’t a luxury — they’re a necessity.

But for Sanchez, the free drying program is about more than laundry. She hopes the laundromat becomes a place where neighbors feel supported and connected.

“With everything going on… it’s something I’m doing to help back the community,” she shared.

“Clean clothes, hygiene is very important and with clean clothes, you smell good— you feel good,” said Nichols.

And she’s not stopping there. Sanchez has also partnered with the Heartland Hope community newspaper to include free dry coupons that can be used any day of the week, for neighbors who can’t make it on Tuesdays. Whether it’s one load or three, Sanchez says the goal is simple: make life just a little easier, one dryer cycle at a time.

