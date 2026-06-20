North Omaha neighbors celebrate Juneteenth with third annual Brunch and Bike Ride

Dozens of community members joined the third annual Brunch and Bike Ride through North Omaha to kick off Juneteenth festivities with a morning of movement and reflection.



Joy Fest founder Alajia McKizia said the event is about celebrating freedom for all people and reflecting on the ongoing fight for liberation.



The Juneteenth festivities in North Omaha were set to carry on Saturday at Joy fest.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors celebrate Juneteenth with third annual Brunch and Bike Ride through North Omaha

Dozens of riders joined the third annual Brunch and Bike Ride to kick off North Omaha's Juneteenth festivities, bringing the community together for a morning of movement and reflection.

The event brought people together for a ride through North Omaha, highlighting both the importance of Juneteenth and the power of community connection.

Neighbors also had the opportunity to learn more about the community from North Omaha elders.

Alajia McKizia, founder and organizer of Joy Fest, said the event carries meaning beyond the ride itself.

"I think Juneteenth is important because it signifies freedom, and it's an opportunity for us to celebrate all people being free. It also gives us a chance to reflect on how we can continue to fight for freedom and liberation in this very moment."

The Juneteenth celebration continues Saturday in North Omaha.

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