North Omaha neighbors learn to make herbal salt and natural bug spray at Abundance Garden

Free community workshops at Abundance Garden in North Omaha are teaching neighbors to make practical, plant-based products — including herbal seasoning salt and natural bug spray — using herbs grown in the community.



Tender Offerings founder Ian Wardell wants to reconnect people with plant medicine as a complement to conventional healthcare, not a replacement for it.



The next free class is in September, focusing on fire cider.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in North Omaha are discovering how plants growing right in their community can be used for everyday practical purposes, from homemade seasoning salt to natural bug spray.

Tender Offerings hosted the class at Abundance Garden, where attendees gathered herbs, learned to identify plants by smell and taste, and left with handmade products they created themselves.

"I want to just show folks that all around us, we have resources on how to take care of ourselves," said one participant.

As Steve Knox gathered herbs for his homemade seasoning salt, he carefully considered what flavors would pair best with salmon, choosing plenty of dill along with fresh chives.

"I've learned so much, just by, like, being able to identify different plants, what each herb smells like, what they taste like. It's a knowledge that I don't think a lot of people actually have, and it's great to learn new things," Knox said.

Knox described the flavor profile he was going for with his blend.

"It's got a little kick to it, but not too much that it's overpowering, so I thought it would taste nice and light and fresh," Knox said.

Beyond adding flavor without relying on extra salt, studies have shown herbs can also provide antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that may support digestion and overall immune health.

India "Ian" Wardell, founder of Tender Offerings, said the goal is to reconnect people with the plants around them.

"We used to always be this way, and now we're more dependent on doctors, which is fine, but I feel like we should also use plant medicine to complement what we're using when we go to the doctor as well," Wardell said.

With temperatures climbing across the region, the workshop also focused on keeping bugs away naturally. Wardell noted the timing was especially relevant this season.

"This year, in particular, because it got warmer earlier, the tick season started earlier," Wardell said.

Neighbors mixed herbs, distilled water, witch hazel, and essential oils to make their own natural bug spray to help protect themselves while spending time outdoors.

Knox said he has already put his spray to use.

"I've noticed the insects have increased in the past week, and I've been using it in my own garden, and yeah, I've had less bites, and it's natural, too, which is something that I like," Knox said.

The next free class will be in September, focusing on fire cider.

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