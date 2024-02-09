North Omaha woman fights off crazy raccoon with a shoe, lantern and metal pole to protect her two dogs

The video shows where the altercation took place with a crazy raccoon, surrounding neighborhood houses, and dogs.

Deborra Allen, a resident of North Omaha, shares what happened before she was taken to the hospital after an altercation with a raccoon in her front yard.

A woman used a lantern, a hoes, and a metal pole to fend off a crazed raccoon outside her home.

Debbora Allen, North Omaha resident says, "And I started beat, beat, beating, that thing was moving, skkkkk…oh that sound,”

Allen, has lived in North Omaha all her life but has never had an encounter like this with any raccoon. Especially not while outside with her dogs.

Allen says, "I look up and there’s a raccoon standing on top of my fence…,”

Looking eye to eye with a hissing raccoon, Allens' mastiff runs toward the animal. To avoid her dog getting bit, she throws a shoe and a lantern but that did not scare the animal off.

Allen says,“ I swear the dang thing ducked! I’m like screaming and hollering and trying to get my dogs, because I don’t want my dogs bit,”

Still battling the raccoon, Allen’s resorts to her last option to protect her do, a metal pole.

Allen says, "I starting sticking it, I started hitting it, the thing did not back off.

She says, after about 20 minutes of fighting with the raccoon, she called for her grandson to get the phone so she could call for help. Her fight didn't end there, the whole ordeal left her hospitalized. She tells me she stayed in the hospital for four days, after suffering a mild-heart attack. The raccoon was picked up by the humane society while she was at the hospital to be tested. Douglas County Public Health says, if you encounter a crazy animal, contact the humane society to report it.

