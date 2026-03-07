North Omaha's Salem Baptist Church installs new senior pastor in three-day celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — North Omaha's Salem Baptist Church has a new senior pastor following a three-day installation celebration welcoming Dr. Jarvis A. Ellis, Sr.

Ellis, a Georgia native and nationally recognized voice in faith leadership, steps into the role with more than 20 years of experience as a pastor, preacher and advocate for transformative ministry.

Church trustee Rogar Sayers said Ellis brings qualities that will serve the congregation well.

"He's got a tremendous amount of energy. He's a people person and he's going to demonstrate that going forward."

Ellis said the welcome he has received from the congregation and the city has made an impression.

"It's given me a very warm feeling. The people have been amazing. The city has been wonderful to me, and so I'm grateful to be here."

Founded in 1922, Salem Baptist Church is Nebraska's most prominent African-American congregation, committed to transforming lives through faith, hope and justice.