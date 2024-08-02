Watch Now
NorthStar Foundation opens facility to neighbors in need of A/C

The non-profit is looking out for neighbors affected by storms by providing free snacks, bottled water and A/C from 1-4PM.
I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where some neighbors are still without electricity and with the scorching temperatures continuing today, the NorthStar Foundation is offering relief to the community.

Inside the NorthStar Foundation, a few snacks, bottled water and A/C. 15 year-old, DaKing Ventry-Williams is enjoying the day here. He says he's still without A/C since the storm. But being able to play basketball and hangout is making the unplanned situation better.

"Something bad happened...like a storm just came through..just you got a lot of stuff on your mind… just come here. You know you can play across outside…you can play basketball in here… just clear your your head… just have fun… it's just a fun space," said Ventry-Williams.

The president of the NorthStar Foundation says over the few next days they'll be posting on their social media to keep the community updated on what they're doing to support their neighbors in the extreme heat.

