OEDC responds after Jackson's Fair Deal Café eviction stumble

A constable tried to close Jackson’s Fair Deal Café mid-service, but the eviction order was not finalized, allowing the café to remain open.

The Omaha Economic Development Corporation acknowledged community concerns, apologized for the situation, and reiterated its mission to improve life in North Omaha.

The attempted eviction stems from a long-running case between the OEDC and café owner Antoine Jackson, involving allegations of property upkeep, utility payments, and other issues.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright on 24th Street—where the Omaha Economic Development Corporation (OEDC) is speaking out after last week’s failed eviction attempt at Jackson’s Fair Deal Café. The group acknowledged community concerns but says legal limits are preventing them from sharing more details.

I was there when it unfolded. Customers were caught off guard when a constable entered the restaurant and tried to shut it down. But it was quickly discovered that the eviction order was not finalized, allowing the café to remain open.

Now—the OEDC has released a statement. While it doesn’t provide clarity on the dispute, it does recognize the impact on the community.

“In light of the recent media coverage surrounding Jackson’s Fair Deal Café, we want to acknowledge the concerns voiced by our community,” the statement read. The OEDC also reiterated its role, saying it is “dedicated to improving the quality of life in North Omaha” and issued an apology to “anyone affected during the eviction attempt at Jackson’s Fair Deal Café.”

The attempted eviction stems from a lengthy legal dispute between the landlord—the OEDC—and Jackson’s Fair Deal Café. The case centers on allegations over property upkeep, utility payments, and other concerns.

Both the OEDC and café owner Antoine Jackson say they are limited in what they can disclose at this time.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.