Omaha business owner keeps promise to employees with free Husker game trip

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From company tailgates to game predictions in the office, at Prairie Mechanical Construction, many of employees bleed Husker red, especially owner Pat Kealy.

"We're now in the process of brainwashing our grandkids with Husker lore," he said.

Before the 2024 season began, Kealy was at a company outing with some of his team when they started looking at what the Huskers' record could be that year.

"Everyone was hopeful that we're gonna make it to a 6 win season and get to a bowl game but there was a couple of doubters that were in the crowd," Kealy said.

Aaron Rasell, a Prairie Mechanical employee, admitted he was among the skeptics.

"I would say I hadn't quite drank the Ruel-aid quite yet, so I was a little more, I'll call it realistic on the 6 wins. So I was maybe one of the voices of the doubters," Rasell said.

That's when Kealy made his offer.

"And I said, you know what I'll tell you what, if we make it to 6 wins it gets to a bowl game. Everyone is sitting here at our table, I will take you to the bowl game and they're like, OK," Kealy said.

The Huskers delivered, and now Kealy is keeping his word by treating his employees to a game day experience.

"Well, I was very excited, but I had to explain to my wife why I committed about $25,000 in resources and that was a little bit difficult at the beginning," Kealy laughed.

The original plan was to attend the Pinstripe Bowl, but the timing around the holidays made it difficult for everyone to participate. That's when Kealy pivoted to taking the group to Kansas City instead.

Employee Trent Goodman was excited about the alternative plan.

"Oh, that was great. My wife, my I think my wife's more excited too," Goodman said.

For Kealy, the expense is worth it because of the strong relationships he has built with his team.

"I love like my employees and it's a rare situation that they actually wanna hang out, you know, with the boss most most people like Friday rolls around they're like, you know, heading out and instead they're walking in here going what are we doing next weekend? uh so let's let's go hang out, yeah," Kealy said.

The Prairie Mechanical owner says it was a big commitment, but one he wouldn't take back. He says depending on how this season goes, he'd consider doing it again.