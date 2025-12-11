Omaha creator turns healing journey into custom energy-aligning gifts

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter Melissa Wright.

If you’re searching for a custom-made gift — especially one rooted in energy alignment, healing, or intentional self-care — there’s a local creator in Omaha offering just that.

Crystal Gems Omaha began as a deeply personal healing journey. Its founder, P Jay, turned toward spiritual self-care while working through trauma — and what started as a path toward her own healing eventually grew into a business helping others do the same.

Today, she crafts custom chakra bracelets, tea blends, intentional candles, and roller oils — all designed with meaning and energy in mind. Each piece is created to support grounding, balance, and emotional well-being.

Even the business name holds significance: it honors her family, blending her mother’s name “Crystal” with her stepfather’s name “Jim.”

“Getting something from Crystal Gems… it’s just basically honoring self and giving more love to yourself… which we all need,” she told me.

You can find her at pop-up shops across Omaha — or, if you miss her in person, she sells her creations on Etsy, TikTok Shop, and Facebook.

In North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter.

