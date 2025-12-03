Omaha families feel the pinch as realtors navigate slow market and rising prices

Middle-income families are still stretched, despite slowing inflation.

Commission-based workers like realtors feel the strain most when the market cools.

Housing outlook for 2026 shows promise, with potential price drops and more balanced negotiating power. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Even as national inflation trends cool, many middle-income families in Omaha say their budgets remain stretched thin — especially for commission-based workers like realtors who depend on steady sales.

Melissa Polendo, a realtor and mom of three, says every dollar in her household “has a job,” and shopping for bargains has become part of daily life.

“As agents, we have to be mindful, and shop and bargain…” she said.

With prices still climbing and fewer buyers entering the market, slow months directly affect her income.

“If no one’s buying anything, I’m not making any money,” she added.

A new Realtor.com analysis shows mortgage rates are expected to stay above 5% into 2026 — though prices could soften in some cities.

Polendo says that can actually benefit buyers willing to enter the market now.

“When the rates are high, the prices of houses are cheaper… you can refinance later,” she said.

Experts predict that by 2026, buyers and sellers may finally reach equal footing again, potentially strengthening home sales.

From North Omaha, I’m Melissa Wright.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.