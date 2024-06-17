Omaha Freedom Festival: Neighbors commemorate Juneteenth and access resources, food and fun

Video shows the Juneteenth parade, the Omaha freedom festival, attendees receiving resource and fun.

Neighbors of all ages, races and backgrounds gathered to commemorate Juneteenth at the Omaha Freedom Festival.

Juneteenth National Independence Day, is a federal holiday in the United States. Juneteenth is celebrated annually on June 19 to commemorate the ending of slavery in the United States. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Juneteenth celebrations are happening, all weekend long! At the Malcom x memorial foundation the community is coming together for the Omaha freedom festival.

With over fifty vendors, games, music free food and resources, Malonni Koran says she’s here’s today to take advantage of one vendor as she approaches senior year.

"You could meet someone to talk to…there’s nobody you can reach out to… so a mentor could help you, talk to you, be somebody there for you,” said Malonni Koran.

Koran says she’s already looking at what colleges she wants to attend but the Omaha freedom festival is helping to navigate on a deeper level.

"Events like this is helpful… because it gives you more opportunities to see what there is out there," said Koran.

While for Koran this is an opportunity to get ahead. For six- year-old Cora, her mother Julianne Tullis, says this is a chance for her to learn her history and identity.

"Having them be involved in their community… and these events… and be exposed to all different people… people who look like them and don’t look like them… is important to us,” said Julianne Tullis.

Tullis says she’s made it a goal to celebrate Juneteenth for the last two years with her family. She says with Cora being bi-racial, it’s important she is well-rounded.

"Making sure she has a full experience of her life… and making sure she exposed to all different kinds of things,” said Tullis.

Tullis added that Juneteenth should be acknowledged by everyone.

"One of the quotes on the website says ’no body is free until we’re all free’...so this is an important day,"

Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19th every year. It’s known as the day people in enslaved in Galveston Texas were told by troops that they were free.