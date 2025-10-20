Omaha Halloween enthusiasts battle inflation to keep spooky traditions alive

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Halloween enthusiasts battle inflation with DIY repairs and wholesale shopping. "I just keep adding to it year after year. It's definitely not an all at once kind of activity."



More people this year are spending more money on decorations, The National Retail Federation says Halloween spending is expected to reach a record high of $13.1 billion.

Candy prices are up nearly 78% since 2020, more than triple the overall inflation rate.

Video shows three different yard haunts across Omaha. Click here to view a list of yard haunts in the metro.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Spooky yard displays aren't the only things frightening neighbors this Halloween. Even the biggest haunts are feeling the pinch as rising prices force families to rethink what they spend to keep traditions alive.

The Greystone Cemetery display started in 2019 with just a few inflatables and decorations, but since the pandemic, homeowner Kathryn Brousseau said her family has gone all in.

"It does. It gets expensive. Now we do build a lot of our props as well as purchase them," Brousseau said.

The National Retail Federation says Halloween spending is expected to reach a record high of $13.1 billion, with $4.2 billion just on decorations.

Despite an increase in spending, some Omaha neighbors are getting crafty to avoid expensive costs for new items.

"I've had to repair and rewire and rework some things. I've bought wigs and paint and stuff to finesse things through the years," Sebastian Etherington said.

"I shop on Marketplace, Amazon. I just keep adding to it year after year. It's definitely not an all at once kind of activity," Makayla Schenkelberg said.

While more people this year are anticipated to spend more on decorations than candy, what's Halloween without it? A FinanceBuzz study finds candy prices are up nearly 78% since 2020, more than triple the overall inflation rate.

To offset feeling the cost as much, Brousseau and her family switched to handing out full size candy bars, which they buy all year long at wholesalers like Costco.

"And you don't feel the cost as much right when you're like, 'oh I'm gonna spend $25 on a box of candy bars every paycheck versus waiting until October and buying 500 candy bars," Brousseau said.

Even with rising prices and extra work to keep their displays going, these families say keeping the Halloween spirit alive is worth every penny.

"Something I've always enjoyed and something I enjoyed as kids or as being a kid, so seeing people enjoy that now makes me happy," Etherington said.