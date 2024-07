BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Danita Webb passed away from breast cancer — now the city is honoring her legacy.

On this street Dr. Danita D. Webb will be honored with the renaming of 36th and Curtis.

Dr. Webb was known by the community for her leadership advocacy for public education in Omaha. She served as teacher, mentor and the Co-founder of gifted minds learning center

Now this street will be known as Dr. Danita D. Webb Drive.