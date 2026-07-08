Omaha Inland Port Authority announces new North Omaha innovation hub

The Omaha Inland Port Authority announced plans for a facility at 30th and Ames focused on innovative housing construction, research, businesses, and community spaces.

The project builds on legislation introduced by State Senator Terrell McKinney and signed into law in 2024.

Developers hope to break ground sometime next year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha Inland Port Authority announced plans for a new facility at 30th and Ames in North Omaha that leaders say will serve as a hub for innovative housing construction, research, businesses, and community spaces.

Garry Clark, executive director of the Omaha Inland Port Authority, said the project is designed to spark economic growth in the neighborhood.

"I think it's going to make it an epicenter for activity, job creation, and entrepreneurship. And so our desire is that we find a space like this where people can mingle, can come up with ideas and make it a gathering space."

The project builds on legislation introduced by State Senator Terrell McKinney and signed into law in 2024. It is intended to position North Omaha as a primary focus for economic development.

McKinney said the project is rooted in the community it serves.

"Its about building a future that reflects the priorities, aspirations, and ownership of the people who have always called North Omaha home. For too long, people have invested in North Omaha without investing in the people of North Omaha. Today, we recommit ourselves to changing that."

Clark said the facility could have a reach well beyond the neighborhood.

"being able to learn how to build 3D print housing in North Omaha and be a manufacturer and supplier for the rest of the country."

No groundbreaking date has been set, but developers hope it will happen sometime next year.

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