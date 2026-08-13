Omaha Inland Port Authority celebrates one year of growth with $125M invested in the community

The Omaha Inland Port Authority says it made more than $125 million in public investments and acquired 24 properties in its first year.

Pacific Engineering will become the first occupant of the Airport Business Park, bringing an expected 150 high-paying jobs to the area.

OIPA leaders say the long-term goal is to make North Omaha a regional and national hub for innovation, with the innovation district and Airport Business Park at the center of that plan.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha Inland Port Authority celebrated its first anniversary with a Harlem Nights-themed event, spotlighting major projects and initiatives shaping Omaha's future.

The organization says its mission is to advance inclusive economic development throughout Omaha by transforming land, infrastructure and investment into long-term opportunities.

Over the past year, OIPA says it has made more than $125 million in public investments and acquired 24 properties.

Garry Clark, OIPA executive director, highlighted one of the milestone moments from the celebration.

"We also highlighted the Impact Fund Awards, so $255,000 being awarded to seven businesses," Clark said.

Terrell McKinney, OIPA president, reflected on the organization's growth since its founding.

"We've been making progress from this time last year. We were not even close to this, so I'm excited about that, that we have made progress, and we still got a lot more to do," McKinney said.

The Omaha Economic Development Corporation announced Pacific Engineering as the first occupant of the Airport Business Park, a move expected to bring 150 high-paying jobs to the area.

McKinney says the organization is working toward making North Omaha a regional and national hub for innovation, but acknowledges the work ahead is not without obstacles.

"The biggest challenge is just getting it done, you know? It's a big challenge. You know, this is something new for North Omaha. It's never been done before, so that's a challenge in itself," McKinney said.

McKinney says the goal is to make North Omaha a better place for everyone — and a place the community can be proud of.

"Five to 10 years, I hope to see the innovation district and other projects like the airport business park, as a space where people go get jobs, the innovation district, a space where we can engage as a community and conduct innovation, and also work on our businesses and things like that," McKinney said.

Clark says the work builds on a foundation that has long existed in North Omaha.

"We're not creating something new, but we're tapping into the efforts and work and the knowledge and experience and expertise that North Omaha has always had, but maybe not had the platform to roll out," Clark said.

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