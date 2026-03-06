Omaha Inland Port Authority launches two projects to boost jobs and economic growth in North and East Omaha

Two development projects aim at bring jobs and economic growth to historically under-invested neighborhoods

Projects located in North Omaha (near 16th and Locust) and East Omaha (near Eppley Airfield)

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Economic Development Corporation is moving forward with two development projects it hopes will bring economic growth and jobs to historically underinvested neighborhoods in North and East Omaha.

The Omaha Inland Port Authority, a two-year-old initiative that aims to drive economic growth and attract employers to historically underinvested neighborhoods, approved the projects in January 2026. The projects are located at 16th and Locust in North Omaha and near Eppley Airfield in East Omaha. Tenants for the developments have not yet been finalized.

George Achola, a consultant on the project, said the developments are intended to attract employers and investment to the community.

"We think that this project kind of provides that opportunity to be a catalyst or a kickstart, um, to bring opportunities or employers, or to make it attractive for folks, to be able to invest within the community," Achola said.

Earlier plans to buy out neighbors' homes in East Omaha to make way for the business park were scrapped. Neighbor Joe Fox, Jr. said he is optimistic about the economic benefits the new business park could bring.

"I don't know if it'll raise the value of our properties, it should," Fox said.

Fox said he is also relieved the neighborhood will remain intact.

"So I think it's in a great spot. I'm glad the neighborhood's being left alone and the history of the neighborhood isn't going to be wiped out and forgotten," Fox said.

Achola said construction for the project near Eppley is expected to begin in late 2026, with businesses expected to move in in either late 2027 or early 2028. Achola said that businesses are expected to move into the project near 16th and Locust after that.

