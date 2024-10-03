'Omaha is a safe city but is it safe for African American men?'

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where neighborhood leaders spoke following the police press conference. Local churches, activist and the local NAACP are calling for change, specifically when it comes to education around gun laws.

Those local leaded included city council woman from north Omaha, Juanita Johnson.

"We have the ability to carry weapons now so that is not something that is odd or wrong or different, that's a reality. So now we need to as a community talk about what that reality really means and do we need to educate not only the police department but our community at large." said Johnson.

Portia Cavitt and others said they want clarification and education for gun owners here so they know more about how to safely interact with police while carrying.

"Omaha is s safe city but is it safe for African American men? Everyone has a gun, why is it that an African American that has legal use of a gun is dead. We have to ask ourselves these questions and come to some grips to get answers." said Cavitt.

Omaha police released video footage of the deadly confrontation, Chief Todd Schmaderer says according to department policy, the officer was justified in firing.

"As those eight gun shots came out in less than three seconds and we train, we train to shoot until they feel the threat is gone." said Schmaderer.

But the family of Stephen Phipps sees it differently.

"Charges being brought because he cold blooded murdered Stephen pippins, with his hands up and him asking him not shoot him. So definitely charges and him being fired." said Jazymn McMiller.

There will be a community town hall this weekend to bring the community together and figure out solutions to bring unity to the policing in the community.

