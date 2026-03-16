Omaha launches survey to hear from older neighbors as city pursues age-friendly designation

Omaha and Age-Friendly Omaha release an 18-page survey Monday asking older residents about housing, transportation and social connection

City joins the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) – Omaha is asking its older residents what matters most to them as the city works to become more accessible and inclusive for people over 65.

Age-Friendly Omaha and the City of Omaha released an 18-page survey Monday that asks older neighbors about housing, transportation, social connection and other things.

The survey is available online at agefriendlyomaha.org and can also be picked up in person at senior centers and the Eastern Nebraska Office of Aging starting on Friday.

Responses are due by May 1. Leaders of Age-Friendly Omaha say they will review the survey results for action steps to be implemented by 2028.

The effort comes as Omaha joins the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, making it the third city in Nebraska to do so. Mayor John Ewing has been pushing for the city to be more accessible to older residents.

The push also comes ahead of a significant demographic shift. Within the next decade, there will be more Americans over the age of 65 than under the age of 18.

Julie Masters, a professor and chair of gerontology at the University of Nebraska, said improvements made for older adults often benefit the broader community as well.

"If a sidewalk is balanced well enough, and it doesn't have any bumps and other things. Not only is it good for older people, but it's also good for moms. And with their kids with strollers," Masters said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

