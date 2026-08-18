Five leaders are scaling Mount Kilimanjaro to raise $775,000 for five new Lighthouse homes in North Omaha neighborhoods.

Abide reports neighborhoods with an active Lighthouse home see a 75% drop in violence.

From a grieving widow to a lifelong North Omaha resident, the climbers are driven by personal purpose and a shared love for their neighbors.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha leaders climb Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for 5 new Lighthouse homes in North Omaha

Five leaders from different backgrounds are climbing Mount Kilimanjaro for one purpose — to raise money for new Lighthouse homes in North Omaha and ignite a movement where every person leverages the power of purpose to love their neighbors.

The campaign, called "5 Leaders, One Purpose," is organized by Abide, a North Omaha-based nonprofit. Climbers hope to raise $775,000 — enough to purchase and renovate five new Lighthouse homes in North Omaha neighborhoods.

Abide CEO Josh Dotzler said the climb reflects one of the organization's core strategies.

"One of Abide's three key strategies focuses on building safer neighborhoods in North Omaha, by empowering neighbors in neighborhoods, with the resources and leadership to foster neighborhood development," Dotzler said.

For the climbers, the motivation goes beyond fundraising.

"I'm climbing because I love my neighbors. I love one city, one Omaha. I love that expression of I truly believe in that," one climber said.

For another climber, the journey is a tribute to a loved one.

"In honor of my husband, who passed away last year, he loved Abide, and he had a heart for service. And so I know this is something, I don't know, that he would do this. I know he would be 100% behind me doing this," she said.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. said stronger neighborhoods can lead to brighter futures for everyone.

"I do the things that I do for this community for you. You are my heart. You are why. I get up every day excited about the future of this city," Ewing said.

Abide reports that neighborhoods with an active Lighthouse see a 75% drop in violence.

Lighthouse leader Teddy Young said he has seen that impact firsthand.

"It's just loving your neighbor, just being intentional, connecting. Um, you know, it could be as simple as saying hello, you know, just looking out for each other, reading each other, and, um, you know, just doing life with each other," Young said.

Young, who is among the climbers taking on the nearly 19,000-foot mountain, said he will carry his community with him every step of the way.

"I was born and raised in North Omaha. My business is in North, my home is. So I'm fully invested," Young said.

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