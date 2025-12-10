Omaha mom turns curiosity into family-run beauty business

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From Homemade Experiments to a Business

During her pregnancy, Peter began experimenting with natural products, researching ingredients, and creating her own blends. Those early attempts not only worked — they shaped the foundation of Fajr Beauty.

Today, the trio makes body butters, hair butters, and bath salts in small batches using traditional Black ingredients like:



Shea butter

Cocoa butter

Baobab oil

Melissa Wright Mother-daughter trio packaging natural shea butter at home with simple ingredients—mixed and packed for whoever ordered.

Their products are all mixed and packaged at home, where customers get something made by hand, not mass produced.

“Just the energy that also comes into it… so I feel there's going to be that difference between that and something that is mass produced — no shade — but…”— Fajr Peter

Building Entrepreneurship at Home

Peter says one of her biggest motivations is showing her daughters what’s possible when an idea becomes action. From labeling jars to learning customer service and budgeting, her daughters now play a key role in every step of the business.

She hopes Fajr Beauty continues to highlight culture, ownership, and creative independence — while giving customers something they can feel good about putting on their skin.

