Omaha moves forward with Ames Avenue redesign to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians

Omaha is redesigning more than 2 miles of Ames Avenue — from Fontenelle Boulevard to Commercial Avenue.

The city is holding community meetings and accepting public feedback through August at KeepOmahamoving.com as part of the Vision Zero Action Plan.

Residents like Jasmine Currie support the changes but want the city to ensure adequate detour options for the neighborhood during construction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The City of Omaha is moving forward with a road redesign along Ames Avenue aimed at improving safety for drivers and pedestrians. Community meetings are giving neighbors the opportunity to share feedback and weigh in on proposed changes.

Midtown neighbor Jasmine Currie attended a meeting to make sure her voice was heard on changes coming to the neighborhood she calls home.

"For me pedestrian crossings, is very important to have, a lot of the times, people, you can see kind of struggling to even get across to the street, to maybe, like, a bus stop or to their home."

The project will update more than 2 miles of Ames Avenue, from Fontenelle Boulevard to Commercial Avenue. It is part of the city-wide Vision Zero Action Plan.

According to the city, between 2017 and 2024, the corridor saw 6 fatal crashes and 85 crashes resulting in serious injuries.

Omaha Public Works says input from the people who use Ames Avenue every day is critical to the success of future projects.

"Including the folks that travel, live, work in the corridor, to make sure that they feel safe and comfortable in the corridor is a part of the essential purpose of this project," Heather Tippeypierce said.

Currie also raised concerns about what happens once construction begins.

"When it comes to construction waves. It doesn't really sometimes give people enough options for an alternative when they're working on them. So I just wanted to see how this process kind of looks like when people go into reconstruction," Currie said.

"Everyone is very thorough, I like that the persons are coming up to us to kind of engage in and making sure that we're understanding the renderings," Currie said.

Feedback can be submitted via KeepOmahamoving.com through August.

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