Omaha organizations give away free backpacks and school supplies ahead of new school year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Families across the Omaha metro took advantage of free back-to-school giveaways at Miller Park and Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church ahead of the upcoming school year.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands hosted a backpack and school supplies giveaway at Miller Park, where Connie Foster-Ashley picked up supplies for her 3 grandchildren.

"With everything going on with the economy, the groceries," Foster-Ashley said.

Foster-Ashley's 16-year-old grandson Jaden was unable to attend because he was working a summer job he got through a program with his Big Brother.

"What would you say is the biggest thing he's learned through the program?" I asked.

"Just being respectful you know doing what he's supposed to do," Foster-Ashley said.

Family Resource Coordinator at Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands Brittany Perry says Sunday's event is usually the biggest of the year, providing about 300 families with not just school supplies, but also clothes and lunch.

About 10 minutes away, Sharon Seventh Day Adventist Church held its own giveaway. Neighbors lined up hours before the event started, and the church gave away all 400 backpacks filled with school supplies.

Lavonne Waters, the church's children's ministry leader, described the purpose of the event.

"What today is all about is letting our light shine," Waters said.

In its second year hosting the event, the church said the need in the community continues to grow.

"Well one of the things we have found out, there's always a greater need," Waters said.

Pastor Bobby Waters said he hopes to give out even more backpacks next year.

"I think we join a greater community of trying to ensure that every child when they start school start on an equal footing that means having everything they need when they hit the first day of school," Bobby Waters said.

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