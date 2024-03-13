Omaha Pathways Community HUB and three community partners begin providing pregnancy care coordination

Video shows A Mother's Love Inc in North Omaha, a new client and a community health worker.

Jacqueline Windham shares the importance of resources and how they have helped her feel confident for the future of her and her child.

Community Health Workers at A Mother’s Love, Charles Drew Health Center, and CHI Health are using the national Pathways Initiative HUB model to utilize their deep understanding and connections to the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha Pathway Community Hub is partnering with three local organizations to address health disparities among pregnant and postpartum people.

I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood reporter, where the program focuses on Black women that live east of 72nd Street.

Jacqueline Windham, born and raised in North Omaha, had a rough first start when it came to motherhood.

“I was young and I was just like okay… they would tell me to come to my appointments and I would miss my appointments… if I didn’t have a ride or didn’t have no way to get there, I didn’t care.”

Windham was pregnant for the first time in 2013 when the tasks of ensuring a healthy pregnancy were a challenge.

“I need help sometimes too; everybody needs help.”

Windham became a client of a Mother’s Love this week, she says having access to resources has made her journey better.

"So I was just like let me try something different. I actually like it well I love it. Its something different… someone caring and sharing support for you, I don't know… is like another family to me,”

A Mother's Love, one of the three organization partnering with the Omaha Pathway Community Hub works to address the barriers to medical and social services like insurance coverage, transportation, and stable housing — which play a risk in healthy birth.

Community Health Worker and doula, Artnatta Stearns, says her goal is to guide mothers during their pregnancy to birth and afterwards.

“I believe it’s enough out here for everyone to win. That includes mom, baby. Just getting any type of help,” said Stearns.

Omaha Pathway Community Hub has been around since 2023, as an initiative created to care for under-served residents.

Windham wishes the program would’ve been around when she was pregnant the first time.

“ I don’t feel alone, I feel comfort. I feel more comfort and support to where I wont have to deal with this on my own,”said Windham.

Four Health care providers… donated a total of $1 million for the first year of the HUB’s operation.