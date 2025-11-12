Omaha pilot encampment plan put to the test at 19th & Charles

Neighbors cleaned a large dumpsite across from an encampment after repeated complaints and no response.

City’s new program focuses on clearing camps on public property and offering services through Threshold.

Seven encampments have been posted so far; a city clean-up is planned for Saturday near 19th & Charles.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Near 19th and Charles, an encampment sits just feet away from where neighbors cleaned up a large dumpsite last week — an area city officials now consider a hot spot for ongoing issues. As the City of Omaha rolls out its new encampment response plan, residents say they’re hoping for clarity, consistency, and long-term solutions.

Longtime Neighbors Say the Issues Are Persistent

Shelley Hollis lives just blocks from the encampment and across the street from where the trash pile once stood. He says these problems aren’t new.

“It’s like year after year, we go through the same thing,” Hollis said.He’s reached out to the city, his city council member, and law enforcement — asking for help addressing both the encampment and illegal dumping.

“So as a community, we feel that we’re going to have to volunteer and do some things on our own to make sure it gets done,” he added

.Last week, neighbors stepped in and cleaned the site themselves. Hollis says the trash, drug use, and ongoing concerns tied to homelessness make the area difficult for residents to manage alone.

City and Nonprofits Begin New Encampment Protocol

Omaha’s new encampment program launched November 1. The plan focuses on clearing encampments on city-owned property and partnering with private property owners to enforce rules and ensure people living in camps receive support.

Pete Miller with Threshold — the nonprofit working alongside the city — says their priority is safety and connection to services.

“We want to offer people services and relocation to safer places — shelter, housing, or treatment,” Miller said. He tells me they’ve already posted notices at seven encampments and successfully closed one, all located on public property.

“We want to keep people safe… but some encampments have grown too big or are in disruptive locations,”he said.

Residents Continue Reporting Dumping, City Plans Clean-Up

Hollis and his neighbors say they’ll keep reporting illegal dumping — especially as the area continues to draw trash, debris, and encampment activity.

The city’s homeless coordinator confirmed to me that a clean-up is planned for Saturday at the site.

Before Cleaning Up Any Property — Here’s What Residents Need to Know: