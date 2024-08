BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Melissa Wright at Carter Lake where I told You Wednesday about 68-year-old, Robert Jimmerson, who went missing last Friday.

Wednesday the family told me they were notified that a body was found near this area. On Thursday the Omaha Police Department confirmed that they did find a body in east Omaha and are working to identify the person through an autopsy. OPD tells me the body found was too badly decomposed to immediately identify.