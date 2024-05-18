Omaha Police investigate a shooting near 45th and Charles early Saturday morning

Video shows the area of 45th and Charles where police responded early Saturday morning where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Early Saturday morning, police were called to the area of 45th and Charles. According to officers they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was quickly transported to UNMC where he was later pronounced dead. Police are asking that anyone with any information to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopper, 402-444-STOP.