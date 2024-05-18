Watch Now
Omaha Police investigate a shooting near 45th and Charles early Saturday morning

Posted at 5:29 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 18:29:33-04
  • Video shows the area of 45th and Charles where police responded early Saturday morning where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
  • Police are asking anyone with information to call 402-444-STOP.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Early Saturday morning, police were called to the area of 45th and Charles. According to officers they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was quickly transported to UNMC where he was later pronounced dead. Police are asking that anyone with any information to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stopper, 402-444-STOP.

