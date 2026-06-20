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Omaha police investigating early morning, double shooting; one victim is dead

OPD Extras
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
The Omaha Police Department investigates a scene on Oct. 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
OPD Extras
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OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police are investigating an early Saturday morning shooting near 24th and Lake Streets.

At approximately 3:19 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the neighborhood and discovered a 28-year-old woman with gunshot injuries. She was taken to Nebraska Medicine by Omaha Fire Department medics, where she later died.

An additional shooting victim, a 16-year-old boy, was located a few blocks away on Florence Boulevard. The boy was also taken to Nebraska Medicine by Omaha Fire Department medics and is expected to survive his injuries.

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