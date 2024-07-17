Omaha Skills Connection hosts their 'Crown Academy' mentoring program focused on uplifting BIPOC youth

Video shows Omaha Skills Connection, a non-profit based in north Omaha that focuses on providing resources to BIPOC youth. The non-profit is hosting their mentor program, 'Crown Academy' at the MCC-Fort campus. On Wednesday one workshop centered on caring for natural hair and maintaining professionalism.

Michella Blankman, the founder, shares the importance of young girls being able to embrace their hair in all forms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in north Omaha where one non-profit is teaching young Black girls, tips and tricks when it comes to the best care for their hair and maintaining professionalism.

Michella Blankman, the founder of Omaha Skills Connection is hosting their mentor program — 'Crown Academy'.

"So that, we are encouraging them to see professionals. So that they obviously keep their hair and grow their hair and be proud of their crown," said Blankman.

Managing natural hair, a challenge most women of color know. Buying sample products or borrowing from a friend can be helpful and could save you money.

"One product will work for Amaria versus Ramaya… you know what I'm saying. You have to kinda fill it out for yourself," said Jackie Sullivan, an Omaha hairstylist.

During the 'All About Hair School Tour', Jackie Sullivan, demonstrated a proper trim, answered questions about different products and passed out samples of products for different hair types.

Lydia Nimfasha, 13- years old says wearing her natural hair can be a challenge sometimes but when she does, she's confident.

"It comes times when girls do try to compare our hair.. and yeah it can be hard… but then again everyone is different.. everyone has their differences...it's life." said Nimfasha.

In 2023, Crown Workplace Research study found that race- based hair discrimination is still present in the U.S. The study found, Black women's hair was two and half times more likely to be perceived as unprofessional. More than half of the Back women surveyed felt they had to wear their hair straight in a job interview and two-thirds they had to change their hair for an interview. One fifth of the Black women surveyed, ages 25-34 had been sent home from work due to their hair. And quarter of Black women survey believed they were denied because of their hair.

"When you look good… you feel good. So I feel like yeah, it's okay to wear your hair natural but maybe do a cute little hair style.. or two buns.. or a puff," said Nimfasha.

