Omaha students travel the South on Black History Tour, finding lessons beyond the classroom

Thirty Omaha students traveled through five Southern states and more than 8 cities on the face to face Black History Tour, visiting historic civil rights landmarks



Students said the tour helped them draw direct connections between the civil rights struggles of the past and the systemic challenges affecting communities like Omaha today.



For many students, the experience sparked a personal commitment to civic engagement and creating change, with one student saying it inspired her to vote and make a bigger impact.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thirty students from across Omaha traveled through five Southern states and more than 8 cities on the face to face Black History Tour, visiting historic civil rights landmarks and walking the same ground where history was made.

Students said the experience gave them a deeper understanding of history and has forever changed their lives.

"This was an experience that it can't really be taught with a book."

One stop on the tour was the historic Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma — once known as "Black Wall Street" before the devastating 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Stephen Kouassi said the visit left a lasting impression.

"It was hard for me to hear that, and it was even harder for me to see prevalent racism and oppression in general, especially economic oppression, is prevalent in Omaha itself today."

The trip didn't just teach students about the past — it helped them recognize how some of the same systems and challenges continue to affect communities today.

"I don't think America is perfect to this day, and I think there's a lot of work that still needs to be put in, and I'm sure that's the same thing that black youths of the past, as well," Nico Green said.

Each evening, students gathered to reflect on what they had experienced, sharing conversations that deepened their understanding and broadened their perspectives.

"Some people were more direct. Some people looked at the systemic historical side, and some people looked at what has been going on in our current communities," Fred Dixon said.

For many, the journey ended with more than memories — it sparked a commitment to make a difference.

"It inspired me to go out and change things in society, go out and vote, and just make a bigger impact," Honor McCray said.

Students said the tour wasn't just about looking back at history — it was about understanding how the past continues to shape the present and how they can help shape the future.

Over 300 High School students and 75 adults have traveled as participants on this tour over the last nine years. Tour founder Preston Love Jr. said he's excited to celebrate 10 years of educating the youth at the 2027 tour.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

