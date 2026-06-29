Omaha teens sit down with city leaders to share concerns and shape their community

Teens made clear that heavy-handed approaches shut them down, and they responded better when adults listened and validated their experiences.

Mental health, the lack of teen-friendly activities, and the dangers of stereotyping including cases of mistaken identity were the top concerns young people brought to the table.

Leo Louis II and Youth 360 plan to keep the conversations going, with the goal of turning connection and trust into lasting community change.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha teenagers sat across from police officers, elected officials and community leaders in what organizers called a first-of-its-kind conversation aimed at giving young people a voice in shaping their community.

The event, hosted by community organizer Leo Louis II in partnership with Youth 360, brought together teens and adults to discuss mental health, the lack of teen-friendly activities, and the dangers of stereotypes.

Tayviana Robinson, a teen from North Omaha, led the conversation.

"I think this event is really great, 'cause youth don't get time to talk about themselves and what they need and their wants," Robinson said.

She made clear they wanted to be heard — not lectured.

"We don't want, like, the strict yelling stuff, 'cause that just makes us shut down and not want to talk," one teen said.

Participants spoke openly about mental health and the emotional weight they carry.

"We got feelings that we want to speak about," one teen said.

The group also addressed how stereotypes — based on appearance and style — can have dangerous consequences.

"The way we dress, or the way our hair is styled, I just feel like people should, like, meet somebody get to know them before they just judge them," one teen said.

"You might be walking down the street if somebody else think you're some other person and that's .... you're done," another teen said.

Omaha Public Schools Board of Education Vice President Kimara Snipes was among the community leaders who listened and took notes.

"I think there's a lot we forget as adults, especially what it's like to be you. As I was taking notes, I was thinking to myself, wow. I remember having some of these thoughts about adults when I was a young person," Snipes said.

Louis said the goal of the event was to build the kind of trust that leads to real change.

"If their emotions are validated, they're more likely to be receptive to the conversations that adults want to have," Louis said.

Robinson said she was encouraged by who showed up.

"I'm glad that different youth and, especially, like, the young men, they came out because their voices are really important," Robinson said.

Organizers said this is only the beginning. They hope to continue these conversations and keep working with young people to build a stronger community.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

