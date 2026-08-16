Omaha's Juneteenth parade marches down 24th Street after being postponed due to severe weather

Omaha's North Omaha Juneteenth Parade was rescheduled to August after severe weather forced a June cancellation, with nearly 100 organizations taking part.

Parade coordinators and community members say the delay didn't diminish the celebration — the spirit of Juneteenth was never put on hold.

Organizers say the event is about more than a parade — it's about passing down history, heritage and culture to future generations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

After severe weather put the North Omaha Juneteenth Parade on pause, 24th Street finally came alive in celebration.

The community came together to honor freedom, culture and each other. Organizers say it's a reminder that when it comes to celebrating freedom, it's never too late.

Nearly 100 organizations, nonprofits and drill teams took part, while families and neighbors lined 24th Street — showing the strength of a community coming together to celebrate its history and its future.

Yolanda "Ms. Yo" Williams, a parade coordinator, said the turnout was a testament to the community's spirit.

"Even though we had severe weather in June, it was really beautiful to see community come out and see those that could come out and participate and celebrate our freedom, our unity, our city, we are one Omaha, one future, right? It's a beautiful thing," Williams said.

For Omaha native and The Omaha Star publisher Terri Sanders, the rescheduled parade carried real significance.

"I think it's important that it's rescheduled because it is a celebration for the community," Sanders said.

Sanders noted that some communities in Kentucky and Tennessee celebrate emancipation on August 8th — the day they learned they were free.

"So were not that far off," Sanders said.

For organizers, the celebration is also about making sure that history and culture continue to be passed down through generations.

"It's really about freedoms and our heritage and our culture and recognizing that we need to share this legacy with generations to come and show them how we can work together," parade coordinator Deb Shaw said.

Williams said the day was ultimately about showing up for one another.

"We want to lead with grace and love and kindness and say, like, we did this for community, and we will continue to show up for community, but we also want communities to show up for each other, as well, and that's really what today was about," Williams said.

Organizers say the parade may have been postponed, but the spirit of Juneteenth was never put on hold.

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