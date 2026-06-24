While the parade has historically gone on rain or shine, lightning the morning of the event forced organizers to call it off for safety reasons.

Scheduling conflicts pushed the date to August.

The August date may bring something new.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha's largest Juneteenth parade postponed to August 15 after lightning forces cancellation The region's largest Juneteenth parade was postponed after lightning threatened the safety of participants. Scheduling conflicts pushed the new date to August 15.

The region's largest Juneteenth parade has been postponed to August 15, leaving many in the community asking why the event was moved so far beyond the holiday.

Pastor T. Michael Williams, president of the Omaha NAACP branch, said lightning the morning of the parade forced organizers to call it off, even though the parade has historically gone on rain or shine.

"We could have started at 11. However, it wasn't clear that there wouldn't be another rainstorm," Williams said.

Scheduling conflicts between the grand marshal, I spoke with Williams, and others forced organizers to reschedule in August rather than sooner in June.

Williams said from 1891 to 1940, the city observed what was known as Emancipation Day in September. Omaha's modern Juneteenth celebration began in 1977, and Williams said continuing to mark the day is crucial for telling the community's story.

"We're honoring freedom. We're honoring the idea that individuals who had been enslaved for generations have been set free. And I think we can celebrate that anytime," Williams said.

With the new parade date falling just before students return to class, Williams said organizers may incorporate back-to-school activities into this year's celebration.

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