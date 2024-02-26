On the Road: Preston Love Jr. kicks off his Love Tour across Nebraska

Video shows U.S. Senate Candidate, Preston Love Jr., gears up for his “Love Nebraska Listening Tour”

Preston Love Jr. is embarking on a 20-stop journey throughout Nebraska to connect with rural areas in the state.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Preston Love is officially on the road on his “Love Nebraska Listening Tour”, making stops across the state. Love is challenging Senator Pete Ricketts for the U.S. Senate in 2024.

At the 24th and Willis Love is first headed to Lincoln then will head into Western Nebraska on a New Outreach Tour.

The Campaign, will host a series of listening sessions, meet & greet events, and round tables to hear from voters in cities across Nebraska. Love also shared rural Nebraska and urban Nebraska have many similarities. Some of those including economic development, the need for jobs, the conservation of soil and maintaining growth in cities.

“It's going to be an intense way for us to really understand whether or not, Greater Nebraska can put aside party, put aside privilege, put aside the divisions that we have and welcome a candidacy such as ours,” said Love.

Love added he is leading his campaign with talking about bridging the gaps that are dividing the state and the entire country.