One Kwanzaa looks to connect Omaha with the many different celebrations happening this year

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — We are in the midst of the holiday season and from Tuesday until the first of the year folks in the metro will be gathering with their friends and families to celebrate Kwanzaa.

This year a new effort, called One Kwanzaa, is underway to bring the many different organizations that are celebrating together.

“One Kwanzaa is really and idea. An idea of collectiveness and oneness in this community,” said Shomari Huggins, the organizer for One Kwanzaa.

Kwanzaa is a celebration of the black community which was born in the turbulent aftermath of the assassination of Malcolm X and the Watts riots of 1965.

Kwanzaa, which means first fruit, celebrates the 7 principles.

Unity, Self determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

“These are different building blocks that our community can use to move us forward. Not forgetting our past but using it as a road map, or building blocks to build a better future,” said Huggins.

Over the years Huggins has seen many organizations host their own Kwanzaa celebrations and he hopes One Kwanzaa can act as a connector to help the community become aware of when and where the festivities are happening.

It’s an important role and Huggins says he is grateful to be continuing a legacy of community activism

“I want to say thank you to people like Ms. Bertha Calloway who founded the Black History Museum here in Omaha. People like Marshall Taylor who was a great connector and founded the Aframerican Bookstore, who made sure there was a learning hub in our community. I am glad to be playing a small part in continuing that energy,” said Huggins.

Here is a list of the celebrations One Kwanzaa is highlighting this week:

Tuesday December 26th (Umoja)

3rd Annual Kwanzaa Celebration by Black Men United

6:00-8:00PM

5001 N. 42nd St.

Wednesday December 27th (Kujichagulia)

Malcolm X Memorial Foundation Kujichagulia yoga

6:00-8:00 PM

3448 Evans St.

Thursday December 28th (Ujima)

Center for Holistic Development luncheon (RSVP required)

11:30AM-1:00 PM

7040 n 102nd Circle

Open Mic night at Culxr House

6:00-8:00 PM

3014 N 24th Street

Friday December 29th (Ujamaa)

Malcom X Memorial Foundation Ujamaa Vendor Fair

5:00-8:00PM

3448 Evans St.

Saturday December 30th (Nia)

Youth Kraft Fair (Ages 5+)

1:00-3:00PM

Clair Memorial UMC

5544 Ames Avenue

Sunday December 31st (Kuumba)

Family Creativity Day

Encouraged to celebrate and be creative with family at home

Monday January 1st (Imani)

Malcom X Memorial Foundation Kwanzaa Karamu reception

12:00-4:00PM

3448 Evans St.

