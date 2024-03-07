OPD offering $5,000 reward: Daughter of Levi Blake speaks out about what's next for finding her father

Video shows Levi Blake, North Omaha search parties, and ring camera footage.

Levi Blake's daughter, LaShonda Richardson, discusses the family's search for her father, their future plans, and clarifies misconceptions about the Ring camera footage.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha Police announcing this morning, they will offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the missing 80-year-old man, Levi Blake.

At 33rd and Lake, Im Melissa Wright…your North Omaha neighborhood reporter near the area where seven months ago, Levi Blake, apparently walked off and never returned home.

"This is my dad and I’m not letting this die. I’ve been counting the days since he went missing. So like I said, until we find out what happen, his where about… its going to be being that way,” said Richardson.

LaShonda Richardson, the daughter of Levi Blake spoke with me on zoom, she lives in Georgia.

"I’ll keep coming back until you know, we find out what’s going on, I’m going to keep bugging the OPD. I’m not going to give up,” said Richardson.

Richardson tells me, she has her own suspicions about what happened to her father.

"Currently there is no footage of him actually leaving his apartment on the day that is said that he left, so there really no accurate description of what he was wearing,” said Richardson.

Footage shared across social media in the search of Blake shows the man walking out his home and out of the frame.

Richardson says this is not accurate.

"It's not existent… its not on video. We contacted the apartment manager there and she went through the surveillance video and there’s no record of him leaving on that day,”

This making the search for her father harder…but she is not giving up.

“My brother he has a grid map at his house. So you know that’s were piecing together area we may have missed,” said Richardson.

The family and friends of Levi Blake are preparing to get everyone involved in another search party.

The family has also opened up a foundation at the American National Bank.