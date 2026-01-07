OPPD: steam tube failure takes North Omaha Power Station unit offline

OPPD confirms Unit 5 at the North Omaha Power Station was taken offline after a steam tube failure — no injuries reported.

Neighbors continue raising concerns about aging coal units and long-term health risks.

OPPD says the failure did not expose anyone to added health risks; the unit remains under inspection.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OPPD confirms that Unit 5 at the North Omaha Power Station — one of the last two units still burning coal — was taken offline after what the utility describes as a “steam tube failure.”

Late Monday night, I received a message from a tipster saying there had been what he called an “explosion” inside Unit 5 in the boiler room. I also received video that appears to show damage inside the building. We are not publishing the video at this time as we continue working to verify its authenticity.

In the video, the room appears dark, with broken windows and a steel plate surrounding boiler tubing — with metal and insulation scattered across the floor and walls.

After seeing the video, I reached out to OPPD.

In a statement, the utility said:

“We experienced a steam tube failure inside the boiler on North Omaha Unit 5 on Monday, which dislodged external insulation. The unit was brought offline and there were no injuries.”

Both Units 4 and 5 went into service in the 1960s. And just weeks ago, at the December OPPD board meeting, neighbors raised concerns about the age of the equipment.

One speaker said:

“That's nine years over a 60-year period. You got your money out of them — because they're only designed for 20 to 40 years — and you're at 60 years right now. And now you're going to extend them again with natural gas. So you definitely got your money out of them.”

OPPD says steam tube failures are not uncommon and tend to happen more often as units age. The utility also says this incident did not expose anyone to any additional health risks.

I reached out to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to confirm whether there are any potential health concerns, and I’m still waiting to hear back.

For now, OPPD says Unit 5 is still being inspected, and it’s not yet clear how long it will remain offline.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

