OPS board listens to proposals for an update to the student code of conduct

Kathy Poehling talks about the goals and importance of making changes to the OPS student code of conduct.

One of the changes to the code, would classify assault without injury as a level 4, which is already the most serious offense.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Parents drop their kids off at school, hoping they come back smarter than when they left. I'm Melissa Wright, your neighborhood reporter, where Omaha Public Schools are working to limit the distractions and violence in classrooms.

On Monday, the OPS board heard the proposal as an annual review of the student code. One of the changes to the code, would classify assault without injury as a level 4, which is already the most serious offense. Level 4 violations include but are not limited to physical and sexual assault, violence and arson. The Omaha Education Association, which represents teachers in the district has worked since Covid to ensure the safety for teachers in Omaha.

"In order for them to be successful they do need take advantage of every opportunity they have in school, so if your missing out on learning because of behavior in the classroom...then your missing a part of your education," said Kathy Poehling.

Kathy Poehling, the president of the organization says she hopes the code will improve the environment for both students and teachers to succeed.

The new code, teachers are hoping to see is not final.But if the changes are applied, they will take place during the 2024-2025, school year.

