OPS says safety plans in place as new school year begins, but parents seek additional measures

OPS says its security measures apply district-wide, focusing on prevention, training, and emergency response — not metal detectors.

Parent and Northwest alum Lawrence Frazier believes metal detectors and stronger security should be standard.

OPS sent a summer letter to parents detailing its safety review and daily commitment to keeping students and staff safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Omaha Public Schools says district-wide safety changes are in place as more than 50,000 students return to class this week — even though last year’s shooting happened specifically at Northwest High School.

Northwest parent and alum Lawrence Frazier vividly remembers the day one student shot another in a school hallway.

“It was just crazy, heartbreaking— I remember, I was eating and I rushed up here to get him,” Frazier recalled.

The victim survived, and OPS reviewed the incident. In July, the district announced a security plan that does not include metal detectors, but focuses on its Emergency Operations Plan and increased training for students and staff in threat prevention, intervention, response, and recovery.

Frazier says he believes metal detectors should be standard at the doors.

“That’s why I think metal detectors and a lot of security should be the standard,” said Frazier.

While his son was happy to return to class and see friends this week, Frazier says the memories of that day still linger.

“I don’t think the kids are waking up— like, did the security change? Do we have metal detectors? I feel like the parents see the bigger picture,” said Frazier.

OPS says it sent a letter to parents this summer outlining its safety review findings and action plan, adding that security is top of mind every day.

