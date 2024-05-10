Organizations rally together to inform the community on the importance of voting

Video shows Douglas County voting polls and north Omaha advocates.

Voter advocates including, Black Votes Matter, NAACP, Nebraska Civic Table and Heartland Works Center work to spread information to community members to make voting easier.

If you're voting in person this year, the Douglas County Election Commissioner says you must have a driver's license or state ID with you.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In north Omaha local groups are urging the community to get active and vote this upcoming election.

There is a lot to know when it comes to the primary election next Tuesday.

Brad Christian-Sallis the director of Power Building at the Nebraska Civic Table, says minorities needs to vote.

"Who we vote for is private whether or not we vote is public and I want so badly so badly for people to see that north Omaha and South Omaha voted in this election,"

Chris Carithers with the Douglas County election office says there changes this voting period.

"It could be an expired ID you have to have the most common would be a drivers license or state ID 97% of the residence seem to have those." said Carithers.

There are also poll location changes this year if a ride is needed for north Omaha citizens to polls you can call 402-515-1442. To find the nearest polls to your home you can visit Vote Douglas County to get info on how to find your poll locations.

Jackie Prandos with the Heartland Workers Center spends days going door to door in North and South Omaha.

All minorities the age doesn't matter we focus on you. We focus on women and you know, people of color…Latino,"

Prandos says, convincing young adults that their vote is important has been a challenge.

"Youth are interesting. Sometimes you know you can knock the door and you are open to listen to us,"said Prandos.

Prandos says, young adults are focused on presidential elections without knowing the value of local reps.

"Focus on general election they don't think too much about primary election, but I told him it's really really really important because we choose the representative to run on the second round," said Prandos.

People are still able to register but will not be able to vote for primaries. For neighbors who have moved within the county but have no re-registered, they can vote at the poll closest to their current home.

