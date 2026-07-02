Pacific Engineering joins Airport Business Park initiative, plans to hire 150 in North Omaha

Pacific Engineering Incorporated is the first company to join the Airport Business Park initiative.

PEI plans to hire 150 employees over the next five years at an average annual salary of $74,000 out of a new 150,000-square-foot facility on Abbott Drive.

Omaha Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Mike Maroney says he cannot yet confirm whether additional companies are close to committing to the North Omaha development.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Lincoln-based engineering firm is the first company to join the Airport Business Park initiative, a long-awaited effort to bring jobs and investment to North Omaha.

Pacific Engineering Incorporated, also known as PEI, will open a 150,000-square-foot facility on Abbott Drive near Eppley Airport. The new location will be the company's second in Omaha.

PEI plans to hire 150 employees over the next five years, with an average annual salary of $74,000.

Mike Maroney, president and CEO of the Omaha Economic Development Corporation, said the partnership is a major step toward the organization's goal of bringing quality jobs to North Omaha.

"Pacific Engineering is a company that has been around a while and uh, uh, has a real commitment uh, to the community and has convinced us that they really want to see and help us uh, grow, uh, opportunity in North Omaha. And so I think it's been a wonderful opportunity for both them and us and the community," Maroney said.

I spoke with PEI Chief Operating Officer Don Meyers, who confirmed the Abbott Drive location will be the company's second Omaha facility.

Maroney said he cannot confirm whether more companies are close to committing to a move into North Omaha.

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