Parent raises concerns after non-student enters North High campus

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
I’m North Omaha neighborhood reporter Melissa Wright. A parent reached out to me with concerns about school safety.
According to a letter sent to families, a non-student entered North High on Monday and confronted a student about an altercation.
Following the incident, the school emailed parents, writing:
"We are working with District Safety, law enforcement, and our on-site team to ensure the security of our school environment."
In North Omaha—I'm Melissa Wright.