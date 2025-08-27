Parent raises concerns after non-student enters North High campus

A non-student gained access to North High and confronted a student, raising concerns about campus safety.

The school immediately communicated with families, emphasizing collaboration with law enforcement.

Parents say the incident highlights the need for stronger security measures to protect students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m North Omaha neighborhood reporter Melissa Wright. A parent reached out to me with concerns about school safety.

According to a letter sent to families, a non-student entered North High on Monday and confronted a student about an altercation.

Following the incident, the school emailed parents, writing:

"We are working with District Safety, law enforcement, and our on-site team to ensure the security of our school environment."

In North Omaha—I'm Melissa Wright.

