Parent raises concerns after non-student enters North High campus

A non-student entered North High and confronted a student. Parents raise safety concerns as OPS pledges to strengthen security with law enforcement support.
  • A non-student gained access to North High and confronted a student, raising concerns about campus safety.
  • The school immediately communicated with families, emphasizing collaboration with law enforcement.
  • Parents say the incident highlights the need for stronger security measures to protect students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m North Omaha neighborhood reporter Melissa Wright. A parent reached out to me with concerns about school safety.

According to a letter sent to families, a non-student entered North High on Monday and confronted a student about an altercation.

Following the incident, the school emailed parents, writing:

"We are working with District Safety, law enforcement, and our on-site team to ensure the security of our school environment."

In North Omaha—I'm Melissa Wright.

