Parents are feeling the pain as inflation increases child care

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I'm Melissa Wright in Omaha. Many of us know the feeling of choosing between the wants and needs when grocery shopping for ourselves. One mother I spoke to says inflation has left her deciding whats more important for her and her baby when it comes to food. When you think about the necessities food and diapers typically come to mind. For some mothers getting these necessities often come from non-profits like A Mother's Love, Heart Ministry or the Nebraska Diaper Bank.

“With what's going on in the world...know its helpful that there are people willing to donate and willing to give what they'd not even need to someone else.” said Banks.

Justice Banks has a six-month-old baby and in her home every dollar has a job to do.

“Even today i just had to go to a diaper pickup for my baby. So I'm really just like budgeting like what going to be needed in the next week, week or two, the month.” said Banks.

The national Diaper Bank reports that since the pandemic the price of diapers has also increased by 48%. costing families as much as $1,000 a year per child. Banks says she's always figuring out the smartest way to spend her money.

“What's going to be more important, feed my baby. I do breast feed him more than formula but he does get formula. And so if I'm down to my last, what am I going to choose feeding myself or feeding my baby and he has to be priority because I can figure something out later." said Banks.

The U.S.Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that between January 2023 and January 2024 there was an 8.7% increase between baby food formula. And between June and July of 2024, there was a .2% increase.

“We’re noticing it's impacting them a lot. we're having to send them other places… refer them somewhere else. And you know we want to try and you know do what we can for out moms when we can how we can.” said Stearns.

Artnetta Stearns is a doula at A Mother's love. She says a little goes a long way for many mothers.

“Small things...anything you can think of that a child could need or what. Even things for mom…clothes for mom, shoes for mom.” said Stearns.

Staff at the non-profit that they are runninglow on their donations and and relies on community supportto help these parents. Banks tells me as a first time mother and being in school, she’s still learning to manage. However, support from non-profits and other community members is a huge help.

