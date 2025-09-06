Plantapalooza brings plant lovers together for a day of shopping and community

Dozens of vendors offered rare plants, décor, and handcrafted accessories.

The weather was perfect for shopping—especially for home décor—on Saturday, as plant enthusiasts from across the area gathered for the annual Plantapalooza.

The event featured dozens of vendors offering rare houseplants, handcrafted accessories, and unique décor. Beyond the shopping, Plantapalooza created a community atmosphere where people could share their passion for greenery.

For newcomers like Dahlia Thomas, the event was more than just a chance to find plants. Recently moving to the area, she saw it as an opportunity to meet people and bring more life into her home.

“Like I said, the people most importantly… because you can find plants anywhere but it’s really coming out and getting to know people… getting to network, and just relax… it’s a good way to spend your Saturday,” Thomas said.

From local vendors to handmade creations, the event was a green haven for anyone looking to expand their collection or bring a little more nature indoors.

Organizers say Plantapalooza, held twice a year, will continue to grow—promising even more variety and community connection at future events.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.