Pleasant Green Baptist Church gives away free shoes to families at annual back-to-school event

Pleasant Green Baptist Church's annual back-to-school shoe giveaway has now provided around 3,600 pairs of shoes to North Omaha families since it began.

Pastor Brian Page launched the giveaway after watching his own mother struggle to buy shoes for him and his brother, making the event deeply personal.

The church also provided food and school supplies at the event, and free haircuts are available Monday, extending the community support beyond a single day.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Families lined up outside Pleasant Green Baptist Church in North Omaha for the church's annual back-to-school shoe giveaway, now in its fifth year.

The event has provided around 3,600 pairs of shoes to families since it began. It officially started at noon, but families began arriving hours earlier.

"It blows my mind that we had people here at 7:45 a.m. There was at least 20 people in line," Pastor Brian Page said.

The long wait didn't stop families from coming out, and the church made sure there was plenty to keep children entertained along the way.

"We got a nail station, getting the girls get their nails in, and outside, we got a line dance team. There's kickball," Page said.

Jody Polsson arrived around 9 a.m. and said what she saw was more than just a giveaway.

"This is amazing. It's cool that people can come together like this and support people, moms, and families. It's awesome," Polsson said.

For Page, the event was inspired by his own story.

"I saw my mom struggle on getting my brother and I a pair of shoes. She worked hard, and it's always been on my heart. That's why this is special to me, because I came from a single... I know how hard it is for parents and mothers and fathers to provide, and I just want to do my part," Page said.

Helping families doesn't stop with shoes. Families are also provided with food and school supplies, giving parents one less expense as they prepare their children for a new school year.

"It takes a lot off my plate," Polsson said.

Pleasant Green Baptist Church says the giving will continue, with free haircuts available on Monday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

