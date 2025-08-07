Police union defends post as Sen. McKinney disputes involvement in Native Omaha Days shooting

Omaha Police Union says its social media post during Native Omaha Days was meant to highlight officer safety.

Police Chief Schmaderer says body cam footage shows McKinney was not at the scene of the deadly 24th and Patrick shooting.

McKinney disputes the post’s claims, saying his earlier conversation with officers was about protecting people’s rights, not inciting violence.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Omaha Police Officers Association (OPOA) says a recent social media post—now at the center of a public dispute—was intended to raise awareness about officer safety and respect during Native Omaha Days.

When asked about the post’s impact on community relationships, OPOA president said it’s “a two-way street,” starting with the community listening to law enforcement.

The post drew criticism from North Omaha State Senator Terrell McKinney, who says it falsely implied he was present during a deadly shooting early Monday morning and shouted profanities at officers.

“I think the context of the post should have been different, the wording should’ve been different," said McKinney.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer addressed the controversy Wednesday, saying body camera footage shows McKinney was not near the scene of the shooting at 24th and Patrick.

OPOA President Patrick Dempsey told me the post was actually referring to what he described as “chaos” in the area at the time.

“People taking over the streets, there were fights taking place and a decision was made to shut down the event,” said Dempsey.

Dempsey added that social media is one of the association’s strongest tools for reaching the public, and that the goal during Native Omaha Days was to keep everyone safe—not to damage police-community relations.

“That was the perfect moment to mend that relationship, when officers are asking people to go home those relationships happen,” said Dempsey.

McKinney maintains that his conversation with officers on Saturday night—before the shooting—was about advocating for people’s rights, not inciting violence.

As for the controversy, Dempsey says no apology will be issued.

“I’m not surprised… I don’t expect an apology… I’m just going to continue to do my job and work for the community," said McKinney.