Possible 2026 delay at North Omaha Power Station reignites health and trust concerns

OPPD cites grid reliability and rising energy demand as the main reasons for reconsidering the 2026 natural-gas transition. CEO Javier Fernandez says moving forward on schedule could risk outages and drive bills even higher.

Neighbors and local leaders say delays break long-standing promises to North Omaha, where residents like Charlene Potter emphasize health concerns and environmental impacts from decades of coal burning.

Sen. Terrell McKinney urges the community to show up and speak out, arguing that continued delays demonstrate government inaction toward an already underserved area, and pushing for accountability at upcoming OPPD meetings.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

OPPD’s long-promised plan to fully transition the North Omaha Power Station from coal to natural gas is now uncertain, leaving nearby residents frustrated and worried about what comes next.

For years, OPPD has committed to ending coal use at the station by 2026. But now, the utility says the timeline may need to change — and neighbors are asking why the community is still waiting.

Neighbors Say Their Health Should Come First

Charlene Potter lives just minutes from the plant and has been anticipating the full conversion.

“If it does get delayed… I believe the most important issue is the health of children… the health of our neighbors,”she said.

The plant still operates two coal-fired units, which were expected to be fully replaced with natural-gas operation next year.

OPPD Cites Reliability and Affordability Concerns

OPPD CEO Javier Fernandez says rising demands on the energy grid — and the need to keep power reliable and affordable — are driving the reconsideration.

“Converting North Omaha on schedule... would risk our ability to serve load, it would risk service interruption to existing customers, and it would rive bills even hight,” Fernandez said.

He also pushed back on speculation that outside forces influenced the shift.

I asked whether the Attorney General’s lawsuit — seeking to force OPPD to continue burning coal — or the rapid expansion of data centers played any role. Fernandez said in both cases, the answer is “no.”

“Extending operations helps us to serve new customers, keep the lights on, mitigate even steaper rate increases… and give our clean energy transition time to succeed respobily,” he said.

North Omaha Leaders Say the Community Is Being Let Down — Again

State Senator Terrell McKinney, who has repeatedly pushed OPPD to keep its promise to North Omaha, says a delay would be yet another setback for a community long burdened by industrial pollution.

“It just proves another case of an entity in government.. not doing right by community like North Omaha…”McKinney said.

He’s encouraging residents to make their voices heard ahead of upcoming public meetings.

“Fill the room a lot more… maybe board members need to receive more calls… staff members need to receive more calls — I’m not sure if it’ll work, but we have to at least try,” he added.

What Happens Next

OPPD says the future of the North Omaha Power Station will be discussed at next week’s committee and board meetings. However, board members are not expected to vote on any delay this month.

And for neighbors like Potter — who have been waiting years for cleaner air — patience is wearing thin.

“In life I’ve begun to realize… I don’t expect anything until I actually see it… yeah,” she said.

I’m Melissa Wright, your North Omaha Neighborhood Reporter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.