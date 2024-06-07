Prospect Hill Cemetery in North Omaha plans to make major renovations with NSORG money

Video shows Prospect Hill Cemetery in north Omaha they begin to make improvements to the cemetery.

Barbara Naughtin, President for the Board of Trustees for the Historic Prospect Hill Omaha's Pioneer Cemetery explains why the NSORG money is important to the Cemetery.

The Cemetery received nearly $1 million from the North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program. They plan to remove dead trees, replace the gate surrounding the Cemetery, have more accessible walkways for neighbors, and add a community place for celebrations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This is the place where many of the city's founders and influential people are buried you can almost feel the history as you walk through this place.

Recently the land mark received a grant from the state and the board has major plans to renovate the cemetery celebrating the space and its place in Omaha history.

What's believed be the oldest cemetery in Omaha with over 15,000 people buried here.

Prospect Hill sits enclosed by rusted fences, overgrown weeds, and unpaved road. But a more welcoming environment is on the way.

"This is the only green space in this part of Omaha on 33rd and parker.. no other green space of this size is available to come and picnic or walk…or take in nature," said Barbara Naughtin.

The North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program granted the historic site nearly a million dollars to renovate their property. Barbara Naughtin the President for the Board of Trustees for the Historic Prospect Hill Omaha's Pioneer Cemetery says they will begin at the gate.

"To put in a new fence along 33rd street and parker… this will be a beautiful wrought-iron looking fence," said Naughtin.

Naugtin says this is the largest grant they have ever received and they plan to make the space easily accessible for the community.

"We also want to put in walking paths and walking paths that could connect the residents of the neighborhood and residents of 75 north directly to our east.. so that they can walk the paths of history with Omaha…" said Naughtin.

In the he center of the cemetery is a flag pole where the cemetery hosts most of their events will soon be a community space.

"Turn that into an outdoor event space whether that looks like a gazebo or a large awning," said Naughtin.

Naughtin tells me money is hard to come by as a historic site. So monetary donations are impactful but so are donations of time.

"Volunteers coming out are so appreciated if you like to garden come and help us pick weeds if you have a weed whacker or a chainsaw," said Naughtin.

Renovations have already stated and everyone involved is excited to embrace the history of cemetery and welcome neighbors in the green space in north Omaha…once improvements are made.

Naughtin tells me they hope to continue renovations beyond the grant from the state through the support of the community.

