Protest erupt over the use of no-knock warrants after a man is killed in his home

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Protest continued Saturday after Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced his decision not to file criminal charges against an Omaha Police officer who shot and killed a man while serving a warrant. Local organizations including the NAACP of Omaha, the Urban League of Nebraska and local churches say they want changes after Cameron Ford was shot and killed by Omaha officer Adam Vail August 28th.

It’s been just over a week since an OPD officer shot and killed a man while serving a warrant. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine decided the officer's actions were legal.

“Based on the evidence as we know it to be and the law of the use of deadly force in the state of Nebraska, we find that the use of deadly force by OPD officer Vail was legal," Kleine explained.

He said that he and his investigative team reviewed the evidence - including body camera video, interviews, a diagram of the house, and they're aware of what led up to the warrant authorized by the court.

“I think it is reasonable to believe that under the circumstances that he had and what he was doing that day that he thought. I need to protect myself and my fellow officers.” Kleine added.

Now, state senator Terrell McKinney is speaking out with what he wants to see. First for Kleine to appoint a special prosecutor and for authorities to review the use of no-knock warrants.

“That Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine decides to appoint a special prosecutor. I hope the Omaha Police Department decides to ban no-knock warrants but I also hope that more people and more elected officials decide to speak up about what happened to Mr. Ford.” Said McKinney.

Local activists echoing those sentiments Saturday.

“No-knock warrants.. are not served death warrants… to unarmed black men by fearing for their lives police officers. Therefore we look forward to a fair and just investigation into this tragic event." Said Cavitt.

Yvonne Hurt is Ford's aunt.

“Thats not right, you can't do that. it's not right. I am just saying… I just need justice for Cameron. that was not right." Said Hurt.

Kleine says Vail's body camera was blocked by his shield and he had to rely on officer statements. This case will now be reviewed by a grand jury, which is standard practice.

