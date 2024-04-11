Salvation Army North Corps Community Center announces major renovation and expansion

Video shows the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army breaks ground on the renovation and expansion of the building. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Thursday the Salvation Army, North Corps Community center announced the biggest expansion and renovation to the building in years.

The building has been used to serve the community for centuries and a $30 million renovation is readying.

The modernized renovation will include a gymnasium, technology center, social services and meeting center.

Major Dan Sawka with the Salvation Army says, the improvement will especially impact the youth.

"We want to make sure the same services that are being provided for the young men are the same services provided for young women, so with the expansion of our gym we will be able to run simultaneously sporting programs that will not only be for the young men but also for the young women as well," said Major Sawka.

Major Sawka added the expansion will now allow for neighbors to access services five days a week. The Project is expected to be complete by 2026.

